Christus Good Shepherd hosts 'Nurses Night Out event in East Texas

Christus Good Shepherd hosted another 'Nurses Night Out' event to say thank you to our nurses in East Texas who are working tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed emergency rooms and hospitals to the brink, along with the doctor's and nurses who work countless hours to help save lives. The importance of these healthcare professionals was on full display, especially during the past few years.

This is why Christus Good Shepherd hosted another 'Nurses Night Out' event as a way of saying thank you to our nurses in East Texas who are working tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Thursday night's free event was held at Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery in Hallsville and gave nurses a chance to win door prizes. The healthcare professionals were served a complimentary dinner along with drinks and snacks.

All nurses in East Texas were invited to this special event hosted by Christus Good Shepherd.