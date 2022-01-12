Christus Trinity Mother Frances Presents Check to Lindale Education Foundation

"Co-Directing the Lindale Turkey Trot is the most challenging event I've orchestrated, but it is also the most rewarding,” said Co-Race Director, Rachel Johnson.

LINDALE, Texas — Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Systems presented the Lindale ISD Education Foundation with a $6,500 check at the first school board meeting of 2022. The funds were raised from the second annual Lindale Turkey Trot presented by Christus Trinity Mother Frances.

"The Lindale Turkey Trot is a perfect example of how great things happen with collaboration between our outstanding school district, city, race planners and volunteers, and Christus Health,” said CTMF Vice President, Mary Elizabeth Jackson. “It’s a first-place finish for our school and community health. We hope to have an even bigger impact next year and after."

Christus Fitness Center in Lindale facilitated packet pickup for runners at their gym location prior to the race. Christus Sports Medicine brought their mobile training unit to the race and had professional staff onsite for any needed medical attention. Without the support of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Systems, the race would not have been the success that it was.

"Co-Directing the Lindale Turkey Trot is the most challenging event I've orchestrated, but it is also the most rewarding,” said Co-Race Director, Rachel Johnson. “Seeing the community come together and kick-off their Thanksgiving day with family and friends is what keeps me looking forward to the next year."

Nearly 400 runners participated in the 5k run which was held on Thanksgiving morning. The funds raised will be going into Lindale ISD classrooms as part of the Education Foundation’s Grants for Great Ideas program.

"We started the Lindale Turkey Trot as a way to give back to the school district,” said Co-Race Director, Drew Smith. “We have kids here and this race allows us to pour into our district financially. Our sponsors, runners, and volunteers are what make the race possible."