City of Tyler prepares for potential snow, ice on Sunday

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is preparing for the first potential snow day this winter, which is expected to hit Sunday.

If snow flurries do touch down, Sara McCraken, Tyler's street department manager, says crews will be sent out.

"We have three sanding tracks that we'll be utilizing and we are going to be using in those, types of crushed aggregate, a very fine crushed aggregate, and then this year, we are also using a de-icer," she said.

Tyler's main priority for icy conditions will be bridges and overpasses as well as streets around the hospital and other major intersections.

Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says officers have been told to check out bridges and overpasses in their beats for snow or ice.

"They're asked to check those to make sure the conditions," Erbaugh said. "If they find that they're icing over, they'll have our dispatch, contact the street department."

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation began pre-treating major roadways including Interstate 20 on Friday.

If conditions are icy on Sunday, Erbaugh recommends that people stay home unless they need to travel.

"We will put it out on Facebook or we'll put it out on our website if conditions are icy," he said.

Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in:

Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns, and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns, and shaded areas that usually freeze first. Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

and allow extra time to reach destinations. Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

you and other vehicles. If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid.

ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid. Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.

at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles. Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services. Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

TxDOT crews continue to pre-treat roadways ahead of winter weather forecast for the area. Roads around the district have been or are being pre-treated. Use caution should you encounter this operation. #EndtheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/uHQUWKAUhk — TxDOT-Tyler (@TxDOTTyler) January 8, 2021