TYLER, Texas — Fats, oils, and grease (FOG) have caused some sanitary overflows due to build ups in the city of Tyler's pipes.

That's one of the reasons why the Tyler City Council approved a new FOG ordinance on how restaurants use grease and grit traps.

"Restaurants, service stations, dealerships that might have a wash bay and a grit trap, it's going to affect those people," said Paul Neuhaus, Tyler environmental compliance engineer. "It's not going to affect home owners."

The focus of the ordinance is on how the traps are being used and maintained.

"The new folks that come in and want to put in a new restaurant or want to do a major remodel, they're going to have to look at complying with the sizing requirements and the location requirements," said Neuhaus. "Also from Net-Health about where those grease traps need to be located from a health perspective from them and from a design, practical, operational standpoint from us."

Neuhaus explained that it will affect new restaurants the most, since they will have to comply with sizing and location requirements, but existing restaurants are "grandfathered in."

"So they're not going to be required to meet the new size requirements or the new location requirements," Neuhaus explained. "We're going to work with them with what they've got."

All grease and grit traps will be required to be serviced on a quarterly basis.

"They're going to need to keep tabs of the waste disposition, where it goes, that's going to be on the waste haulers that service those to fill out the documentation and to get it back to the owners and operators of these grease and grit traps," said Neuhaus.

The FOG ordinance will take effect Feb. 27, 2019.

Neuhaus said that it will help the city better maintain and manage the sewer system.

"We're not trend setter in this and so we're really coming to compliance with what we needed to do and it's been talked about and considered for a while so we're actually taking a step."