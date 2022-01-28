City of Tyler reminds residents of City Code regarding goals

City officials remind East Texans that it is against City Code to leave a goal in the street or a public right-of-way.

TYLER, Texas — Safety is always a top priority of the City of Tyler as they would like to remind residents of proper City Codes, especially regarding basketball goals.

As of late, calls have been coming in to code enforcement officials regarding basketball goals left out in public streets.

City officials remind East Texans that it is against City Code to leave a goal in the street or a public right-of-way. Tyler City Code Section 17-156 reads: Obstructions within public rights-of-way and medians are prohibited.

Although some feel this is unnecessary, the city is intent on preventing any potential accidents that may occur as much as possible.