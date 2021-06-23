Combating gun violence: East Texas leaders offer solutions

Homicides in the U.S. have surged nearly 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a White House official.

LUFKIN, Texas — Gun violence is a symptom of a much larger issue. It’s a community’s cry for help.

Crystal Mayer with the East Texas Crisis Center described the root of why people use guns to commit violent crimes.

"The most common denominator that I'm seeing with gun violence and the threat of gun violence is going to be a mental health issue.," Mayer said. "We're struggling with facilities to put somebody in. There are people that are willing to go to a facility for a period of time, but there's just nowhere to take them. And so then power and control takes over and they just kind of become a monster.”

Mayer said that to cut down on these crimes, East Texas needs more mental health services, more facilities and more funding. Law enforcement is asking for the same thing.

Tom Selman, Angelina County Precinct One Constable, said, “The only way really and truly that the federal government can help us is with funding because everything that affects the safety of our citizens and fixing the problem of violent crime is done at the local level.”

Various community services want to feel supported. They want the verbal and financial support needed to serve their communities. Biden’s plan includes $350 billion to address gun violence on a local level and authorities hope this is enough.

“Because the system is breaking down at several different levels," Selman said.