Community plans a candle light vigil for Cooper Reid

Vigil will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler.

Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game.

Cooper's vigil will take place on the third floor of the parking garage. A parking attendant will be at the gate to allow people into the garage and direct everyone to park on the first two floors of the garage.

Earlier this week, Reid had surgery to remove and clean up previous blood clots. 

As Reid recovers, his family is asking the community to continue praying for Cooper and his medical team.

