Community leaders hoping for an increase in voter turnout at local elections

National Voter Registration Day in Smith County set to educate, inform, and register the community.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Tents and tables were set up all over Smith County for National Voter Registration Day. Community leaders and city officials were encouraging registration -- just in time for the Nov. 2nd election.

Smith County, similar to most counties, saw an increase in registered voters during the 2020 election. Smith County's Election Administrator Michelle Allcon says the county currently has about 148,000 registered voters; almost 10,000 more than in 2019. While the presidential elections get the most attention, officials are working to energize voters for local elections, too. Allcon believes "local elections influence items that directly impact our daily lives."

She adds, "from voting for a city council member, school board member, one of your local commissioners, or another county office, those influence the school policies that your children that could impact your children in those schools, those influence our taxes."

As far as age, younger generations have a smaller number of voter turnouts, which is why community leaders are actively working to engage that demographic and get them to the polls. Maxine Caldwell, Connections Committee member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated served as a volunteer deputy registrar at Glass Recreation Center. Caldwell believes everyone should register to vote, especially Black and brown communities who haven't always had the right. Caldwell says it's her responsibility to vote and have her voice heard because "people fought and died to give me this right."