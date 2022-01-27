Famed country artist Jimmie Allen set to perform at TJC in February

TYLER, Texas — GRAMMY nominee; reigning CMA New Artist of the Year; and ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen is set to begin his "Down Home Tour 2022" on Feb. 3. He will stop in Tyler on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the intramural field on the Tyler Junior College campus.

“I’m looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first ever headlining tour. I wanted to wait awhile before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right, I didn’t want to rush it. I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night — which is greatness,” Allen said of the tour’s initial December 2021 announcement. “And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve. To everyone that’s supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the Down Home Tour.”