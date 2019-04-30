TYLER, Texas — More than 30 people showed up to the Meals on Wheels East Texas monthly board meeting Tuesday to voice their frustrations on the organization's leadership under Kari Keitzer during the open forum portion of the meeting.

During the first part of the meeting, nine people were signed up to speak.

Though it was an open forum, the board required speakers to address agenda items only.

Despite this, two of the speakers addressed their concerns with Keitzer's leadership, who was in attendance. Speakers were also frustrated they could not speak on their salaries which, according to some, is another major issue within the organization.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Meals on Wheels East Texas is behind on its bill and dozens of employees are leaving the organization.

The board says they will look into the issues brought up during the first forum session.

When Keitzer did speak during the agenda portion of the meeting, some of the crowd could be heard murmuring.

During the second open forum, a woman criticized board members and was asked to leave the meeting. As the woman left, a number of others in attendance walked out with her.

The board went into executive session following the second open forum to discuss "personnel issues."