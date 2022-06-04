City of Cushing bands together to help in storm recovery

Residents of all ages grabbed a rake, wheel barrel or saw to rebuild the city following severe storms.

CUSHING, Texas — As storm season has begun to pickup in East Texas, Cushing’s 600 residents showed how strong the bond of community can be. Those within and outside the city limits banded together as severe weather struck Cushing.

“That's what Cushing is. They're just all about love and showing your love and support to everybody in their good times and in their bad,” Diana Leutwyler, Cushing Elementary School teacher, said.

Heavy rain and wind over Monday night was a reminder of how powerful storm season can be, and that it has just begun its long stay. Early spring tornadoes targeted Leutwyler’s home with three of her kids and husband inside.

“We heard the wind and you could hear the sound of the tornado coming. You could feel the pressure drop," Leutwyler said.

As the storm rolled through, the family lined their hallway, crouched down and waited for the wreckage to stop. The damage caused was fully realized once daylight came, and it took all hands in the city to being the rebuilding process, including the fifth grade class.

“Our principal let fifth grade come out to my house on Friday," explained Leutwyler. "They came out and cleaned and raked and picked up leaves and carried pallets to a burn pile. I mean, just whatever I needed.”

Cushing Elementary School principal Stefani Jackson said administration canceled school for the entire week so families could regain their footing.