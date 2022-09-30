East Texas disaster relief organizations prepare to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims

“When you show up and you show up with something in your hand, or you show up with a big cargo trailer full of supplies, people have no doubt that you care,”

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian has left hundreds of thousands without power, food, water and destroyed countless homes.

Three faith-based organizations from East Texas are joining in on the relief efforts.

“Whenever I see something tragic like this happening, I just think that could be me, or it could be my family and my community,” Patrick Johnson, owner of J-S.T.A.R. Ministries, said. “The quicker the response the quicker the people will begin to heal and slowly but surely get their lives back together.”

Johnson has always taken swift action whenever disaster strikes. For the past 20 years, he’s used his ministry as a travel unit to help those in need.

“When you show up and you show up with something in your hand, or you show up with a big cargo trailer full of supplies, people have no doubt that you care,” Johnson said.

With each mission, Johnson coordinates with authorities, churches and others to get help to those who need it most.

“I let them know what I'm bringing in and you know, then I'll go from there,” Johnson added. “So I can make sure that it goes specifically to the people that need it.”

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention is partnering with First Baptist Church in Diboll. They plan to send about 25 volunteers with a feeding truck to supply home-cooked meals to hurricane victims.

“The first kitchen will be gearing up for 7,500 meals a day for starts,” Scottie Stice, director of disaster relief for SBTC, said. “It's a trailer with a field kitchen inside and we'll roll that off, set it up, get it operational, and be ready to produce the first meals on Monday and Tuesday.”

The Texas Baptist Men is also on standby with about 100 volunteers and a trailer ready to go to provide fresh showers and laundry for disaster relief workers.

“We're there when they get off duty and if they need to bring in dirty clothes and want a hot shower, and we work with all the other teams to provide support,” John Hart, coordinator for the Green Acres Baptist Church shower laundry trailer, said.

The volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention plan to leave First Baptist Church Friday, September 30, at 7 a.m.

Johnson with J-S.T.A.R. ministries plans to make his route to Fort Myers early next week. If you would like to join in on his efforts, he’s asking the community to donate items such as cleaning supplies, water, Gatorade, food, tarps and pet food.