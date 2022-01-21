DPS reminds East Texans to stay vigilant using iWatchTexas tool

iWatchTexas was created to provide Texans with a tool to report suspicious activity — and subsequently alert law enforcement to that activity.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans to stay vigilant and report suspicious behavior/activity to law enforcement using iWatchTexas.

iWatchTexas was created to provide Texans with a tool to report suspicious activity, and also alert law enforcement to that activity.

You can submit a report to iWatchTexas at anytime, day or night, using any of the following:

The (FREE) iWatchTexas mobile app (download from Apple App or Google Play store)

The iwatchtx.org website; or

By calling 844-643-2251