DPS reminds East Texans to stay vigilant using iWatchTexas tool

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans to stay vigilant and report suspicious behavior/activity to law enforcement using iWatchTexas.
iWatchTexas was created to provide Texans with a tool to report suspicious activity, and also alert law enforcement to that activity.
You can submit a report to iWatchTexas at anytime, day or night, using any of the following:
- The (FREE) iWatchTexas mobile app (download from Apple App or Google Play store)
- The iwatchtx.org website; or
- By calling 844-643-2251
Law enforcement officials would like to remind you that iWatchTexas is not designed to report emergencies. If you are in a situation that requires an emergency response, call 911 immediately.