Drive-thru coffee shop Mudslingers to open on Loop 323 in Tyler

"I've always had a dream to own my own business, and we decided to pair that with my wife's love of coffee," Stephens said.

TYLER, Texas — A man who is passionate about keeping things local is nearing the opening of a drive-thru coffee kiosk on Loop 323 in Tyler.

Nathan Stephens, owner of the soon-to-open Mudslingers at 2313 ESE Loop 323, said he felt the need for more “mom and pop” coffee shops in Tyler after experiences he had at local franchises of national chains. He said he couldn’t believe how long the lines sometimes are at those shops, and that Mudslingers will fulfill a dream of his.

"I've always had a dream to own my own business, and we decided to pair that with my wife's love of coffee," Stephens said.

Stephens, who moved to Flint in 2019 from the inland Northwest, said he hopes to open the business by the end of the month but not later than Valentine’s Day.

He said he has partnered with Calidad Coffee Company in Flint and Naughty Bakery in Tyler for the venture.