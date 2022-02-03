Duffield named Lufkin Director of Utilities

After redistribution, Duffield is taking over departmental responsibilities for the water and wastewater plants, water and sewer utilities and utility collections.

LUFKIN, Texas — The city of Lufkin has redistributed some of its positions to begin the new year. Albert Duffield Jr. is promoted to director of utilities as a result of internal occupation shuffling by the city of Lufkin.

After an illustrious 30-year career, Gary Barton, Lufkin's director of plant operations, retired last month. His retirement allowed the city to adjust positions from within, promoting and redistributing jobs as needed. Consequently, Duffield is taking over departmental responsibilities for the water and wastewater plants, water and sewer utilities and utility collections.

“Albert’s skillset, proven work ethic, and background make him the best choice for this position,” Interim City Manager Kevin Gee said in a prepared statement. “I am confident he will excel in this new role.”

In 2018, Duffield became Lufkin's director of water and sewer. He worked tirelessly to improve city infrastructure. Prior to his days with the city of Lufkin, he spent 20 years in the United States Air Force. Before his military service, he spent time in healthcare administration and criminal justice before moving back to Lufkin.

Duffield explained, “I am honored to be given this opportunity and hope to continue to serve the City well.”