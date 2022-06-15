Local business hosts flag exchange during National Flag Week

"It's a great time to be patriotic and show your support for our country," Cozad insurance Group owner said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The US flag is a symbol of freedom and liberty for many Americans, but over time they can become faded or worn down.

During National Flag Week, Cozad Insurance Group is accepting those older flags in exchange for a new one.

"It's a great time to be patriotic and show your support for our country" Jeremy Cozad, owner of Cozad Insurance Group said.

According to Liberty Flag, The American Wave®, the US government expects a nylon flag to last approximately 90 days.

Cozad Insurance Group is accepting old or tattered flags from the public during June 13-17.

Cozad said when someone brings in one or multiple flags they'll be gifted a new one free of charge.

This is the 7th year the local-owned insurance company have done the flag exchange.

Cozad said he enjoys hearing some of the stories attached to the flags.

"A lot of times it's someone in their family that has served or it's flown over their ranch for many years," Cozad said.

Once flags are exchanged, there's a ceremony several months later typically during Veteran's Day weekend. He said the company partners with Lindal Boy Scouts and has a flag retirement ceremony.

"Various veterans show up, which is a really cool experience," Cozad said.

They currently have 40 to 50 donated flags. Donations will be accepted during National Flag Week at the Tyler and Lindale locations until June 17 at 4 pm.