East Texas community wears blue for Cooper Reid

Dozens of people are wearing blue to honor the Troup High School student and to spread awareness of brain injuries.

TROUP, Texas — Dozens of people across East Texas are wearing blue in honor of Troup High School student Cooper Reid.

Reid suffered a head injury while playing in a football game last year. Since then, it’s been a long year of recovery and hope.

The community has supported Reid and his family from the very beginning with fundraisers, prayers, and constant support through his recovery journey. Today, the community once again came together and went blue for number 22.

"To see them come together as one through the community for another child. That's just amazing," said Shawna Driggers, operations manager at Kelly Air Conditioning in Whitehouse.

Wearing blue is also a representation of brain injury awareness. Troup students from every grade and people in East Texas put on their blue shirts to support Reid.

"No one has forgotten Cooper, and(he) will never be forgotten," said Cindy Steele, owner of Steele's Feed and Seed in Troup.

Steele has set out a donation jar in her store for the Reid family since the night of the injury.

"Through the year, it's been about $1,500 that people have dropped in the jar," Steele said.