East Texans get creative to make it through winter storm

"I thought COVID was bad," one resident said.

TYLER, Texas — There’s bad weather, and then there’s this week's weather in Texas.

"I pride myself on actually being pretty mentally strong and this just about brought me to tears,” Katie Martin, a Tyler resident, said.

This week, Texas felt record low temperatures that forced many into survival mode.

“You have to keep a positive front because your kids are only gonna do as well as you do," Martin said.

On day two without power, Azalea District resident Hayley Cox realized her situation wasn’t going to get any better any time soon.

"I kind of just snapped out of it was like you know, 'I don't like my situation,'" Cox said. "'So I need to better my situation.' And so I rearranged my bedroom to put my bed in a cubby and I was able to hang my emergency blankets on my walls and then kind of create almost like a fort.”

She was making do until trouble struck again.

“I was I was huddled in the bed, and I heard you know, kind of this like, ‘shhhhh,’” Cox said. Her pipes burst and she rushed to stop the water from flooding her kitchen. Roughly 36 hours passed before her power was restored.

Joe and Pam Holland in the Henderson area never lost power, but their animals suffered.

“We've had four new calves born. We lost one when it got down to zero. We did everything we could to save it, but we lost it,” Pam said.

They’ve been scrambling to keep the rest of the cattle alive one new-born calf named 17. That was the temperature when he was born on Wednesday.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for probably everybody,” Joe Holland said.

But amid dangerously cold weather, East Texas residents banded together to make it through.

“I'm so proud of our community, I'm so proud of everybody because, you know, you're seeing people giving away firewood and you're seeing people out there in their Jeep Wranglers digging people out and pushing people out of this ice and it's just like everybody has come together to help one another,” Cox said.