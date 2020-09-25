East Texas bakery offering low-carb, no sugar desserts

Texas Keto Baking Company is one of the few sugar free bakeries in the East Texas area.

When you think about East Texas food, you probably think about barbeque and brisket, but two sisters in Brownsboro are trying to change that with their sugar free treats.

"Baking has always been like really strong in our family," Dawn Leath, co-owner of the Texas Keto Baking Company, said. "It comes from our great nanny, and who started baking and passed it down to our nana, and it's kind of been passed on to us."

Sisters, Sidney Erickson and Dawn Leath, started the bakery just over two years ago by trying out keto friendly recipes at home.

"I'm a huge chocolate person and a huge sweet person," Leath said. "And I needed something so that I could stick with i and so there were very few options, and we didn't like some of the options."

"You would like, read a recipe online and it would be like, this is the best keto cookie ever, and then you'd make it and it would immediately go on the trash can," Erickson, co-owner of the bakery, said.

Keto is a popular diet trend where you limit the amount of carbohydrates you eat to less than 50 grams a day. Things like sugar and flour are pretty much a no-no, which makes baking a challenge.

"Our brownie recipe, it took over a year for us to perfect," Leath said. "We wanted the consistency of the texture to be what you expect from a brownie. Yeah, and not a keto brownie, you know."

"We're always working on evaluating not only the flavor, the taste, but you know, definitely the texture," Erickson said.

Despite the fact that neither of the sisters ever went to culinary school, they pride themselves on offering delicious desserts in a healthy way that everyone in the family can enjoy.