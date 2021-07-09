East Texas childcare centers struggle to keep classrooms open

Lack of staff has the biggest culprit as more centers have to close their doors.

TYLER, Texas — As many industries try to leave the perils of the pandemic behind, childcare centers are still struggling to gain their footing.

Before the pandemic, Tiny Town Learning Center wasn’t a small community at all. But after a year and a half of struggling to recruit staff, the name seems more fitting than ever as the center has been forced to close classroom after classroom.

Lindsey Porter is the Executive Director for the center.

“We're having to tell people, 'we don't have openings,' because we don't have the staffing to be able to open those classrooms,” Porter said.

Porter said she’s grateful that they haven’t had to close all of their classrooms but still wishes they didn’t have to turn families away.

Sydni Blundell has two kids in the center who have been able to stay.

“We've been really blessed,” Blundell said. The center was crucial while both her and her husband worked, “which has been a true lifesaver for us.”

It’s been a domino effect. If the center had more staff, they’d be able to accept more kids. But for the past year, applications have been few and far in between.

“I would say the thing that I think we were least prepared for is people not wanting to work,” said Porter.