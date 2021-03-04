East Texas church celebrates Good Friday, preps for Easter

Green Acres Baptist Church is expecting 5,000 plus people on Easter.

TYLER, Texas — We're always happy to see Friday and this one is especially good.

We asked Michael Gossett, teaching pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church, to tell us what’s so special about this Friday.

“Well, you know, this is the event that we get to celebrate not just here in Tyler, but around the world because this is the moment that we celebrate the death of Jesus Christ," he said. "You know, that sounds terrible that we’re celebrating his death, but only because we know what’s coming on Sunday.”

Easter is coming, but before it does the congregation will usher in the weekend with worship and communion. Last Easter towards the start of the pandemic, the seats in their sanctuaries were as empty. This year, there will be an audience but still not a full crowd.

“We do have some overflow seating set up, in case there are venues that do go beyond what we think is a good capacity,” Gossett said.