East Texas Counseling Center recipient of "Big Check" from South Tyler Rotary Club

Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas receives a $1,000 donation at Rotary Club meeting.

TYLER, Texas — A local counseling center was the recipient of a $1,000 donation.

Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas received "The Big Check" from the South Tyler Rotary Club during Monday's meeting.

A spokesperson from the South Tyler Rotary Club said "The Rotary Club is thankful for all they do in our community."

Mosaic Counseling helps improve East Texas and build a healthier community by uniting mind, body, and spirit through therapy, education, and research, honoring individual beliefs and practices.

