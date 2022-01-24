x
East Texas Counseling Center recipient of "Big Check" from South Tyler Rotary Club

Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas receives a $1,000 donation at Rotary Club meeting.
Credit: Courtesy - South Tyler Rotary
Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas receives a $1,000 donation from the South Tyler Rotary Club.

TYLER, Texas — A local counseling center was the recipient of a $1,000 donation.

Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas received "The Big Check" from the South Tyler Rotary Club during Monday's meeting.

A spokesperson from the South Tyler Rotary Club said "The Rotary Club is thankful for all they do in our community."

Mosaic Counseling helps improve East Texas and build a healthier community by uniting mind, body, and spirit through therapy, education, and research, honoring individual beliefs and practices.

For more information on Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas, click here.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for counseling, call 903-593-9141. The main office is open Monday - Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

