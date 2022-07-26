East Texas Food Bank to hold groundbreaking at new location

They will have two new centers - the Tyler Resource Center and Tyler Fresh Produce Processing Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022.

The East Texas Food Bank will hold a groundbreaking event for their new location tomorrow, July 27.

The ETFB is expanding their facilities within the City of Tyler. They will have two new centers - the Tyler Resource Center and Tyler Fresh Produce Processing Center.

The groundbreaking will take place at 3201 Robertson Road in Tyler at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place outside, allowing board members; staff; and the CEO Dennis Cullinane to participate in the turning of the dirt.