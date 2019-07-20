TYLER, Texas — The mission of the East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Feed Program is to ensure no child goes hungry during the summer.

The program helps to feed children who rely on free or reduced lunch programs during the school.

East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinance says the program is a community effort.

“The last couple years, we've refined the program quite a bit, and, you know, keeps getting better,” Cullinance said. “The results that we're hearing from the kids is that the food's better than the way it's ever been. And, you know, that's one of our big goals to we're trying to feed them healthy foods.”

So far, the program served 56,000 meals to the children who need it most. However, there is still a need to help the food bank finish the summer.

To donate to the program, visit the East Texas Food Bank website.