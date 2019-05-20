TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank released its list of locations where children under 18 can get free breakfast or lunch in the city of Tyler.
The ETFB says the meals will be nutritional and well-rounded. Kids will also be able to hang out at their sites to play games and get into some physical activity.
Children do not have to register or pick up a meal ticket to get their food. Meals will not be available on the weekends or on July 4.
The program will service meals at the following locations:
Andrews Park (May 28)
1358 East Richard Street
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Bergfield Park (May 28)
1510 South College Avenue
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Church on Fire (June 24)
2159 Deerpark Avenue
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Glass Recreation Center (May 28)
501 West 32nd Street
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
In the Valley (June 3)
7817 County Road 485
- Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Journeys of the Heart (June 3)
901 North Broadway
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Liberty Arms Apartments (May 28)
2601 North Broadway
- Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Lincoln Park (May 28)
1710 North Confederate
- Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
PT Cole Park (May 28)
1001 South Vine
- Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Rose Valley (May 28)
1007 NNW Loop 323
- Breakfast 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Town Parc Apartments (June 3)
2202 WNW Loop 323
- Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast
- Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Victory Park Apartments (June 3)
2700 North Grand
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
WIC Clinic - Amherst (June 3)
225 East Amherst, Ste. #800
- Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
WIC Clinic - Broadway (June 3)
815 North Broadway
- Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.