TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank released its list of locations where children under 18 can get free breakfast or lunch in the city of Tyler.

The ETFB says the meals will be nutritional and well-rounded. Kids will also be able to hang out at their sites to play games and get into some physical activity.

Children do not have to register or pick up a meal ticket to get their food. Meals will not be available on the weekends or on July 4.

The program will service meals at the following locations:

Andrews Park (May 28)

1358 East Richard Street

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Bergfield Park (May 28)

1510 South College Avenue

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Church on Fire (June 24)

2159 Deerpark Avenue

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center (May 28)

501 West 32nd Street

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

In the Valley (June 3)

7817 County Road 485

Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Journeys of the Heart (June 3)

901 North Broadway

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Liberty Arms Apartments (May 28)

2601 North Broadway

Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Lincoln Park (May 28)

1710 North Confederate

Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

PT Cole Park (May 28)

1001 South Vine

Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Rose Valley (May 28)

1007 NNW Loop 323

Breakfast 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Town Parc Apartments (June 3)

2202 WNW Loop 323

Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Victory Park Apartments (June 3)

2700 North Grand

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

WIC Clinic - Amherst (June 3)

225 East Amherst, Ste. #800

Breakfast: Location will not serve breakfast

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WIC Clinic - Broadway (June 3)

815 North Broadway