East Texas Food Bank to open Longview Resource Center

The East Texas Food Bank is opening a Longview center that aims to tackle food insecurity and provide other services such as health screenings.
The Longview Resource Center will be inside the former Wesley-McCabe United Methodist church at 1115 S. Mobberly Ave. The property is now owned by the First United Methodist Church of Longview.
The Christus Community Impact Fund and Christus Good Shepherd Health System recently awarded a $100,000 grant to the East Texas Food Bank to support the new center.
