Things to do in East Texas this weekend

Eventful weekend filled with Black History Month events, shopping, dog shows, a bike ride and so many more events!

LONGVIEW, Texas — The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Ride begins at Orr Preowned Longview, 4288 U.S. 259, in Longview. Ride includes 10-mile, 30-mile and 65-mile courses. Benefits East Texas Lightnin’. Entry fee: $40. Information: https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/FyFBikeRide .

UKC Dog Show, hosted by the United Dog Owners Group, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. The event will include two shows each day featuring conformation dog shows and rally obedience trials. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 407-7138.