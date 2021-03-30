East Texas law enforcement hold panel to discuss change, handling police encounters

"We have combined over 200 years of experience," organizer LaRhonda Hamilton said.

TYLER, Texas — On the same day that Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd last summer, began trial, law enforcement in Smith County decided to come together and plan for change.

Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton lead the discussion hosted by the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice. Ten criminal justice professionals gathered to discuss the civil unrest brewing all over the nation and even right here in Tyler.

“We have over 200 years of experience on this panel tonight," Hampton said.

Panel member Pastor Ralph Caraway understands that for many when dealing with the police, they’re afraid for their lives.

He asked, “If I do what you ask me to do, am I still going to die?”

The panel offered some potentially lifesaving advice starting with if you find yourself at a traffic stop, “Have your driver’s license and don’t go scrambling through your glove compartment," retired detective Reggie Conley said.

He says if you feel you’re being mistreated, take a breath and think. “Whether you agree with the stop or not, I would encourage people to not hold court on the side of the road. There's always gonna be a complaint process.”

President LaRhonda Hamilton agreed. “We always say comply now, complain later," she said.

Sometimes, these precautions aren't enough. Countless black men and women have lost their lives to police brutality.

Retired Chief Deputy of Smith County Sheriff's Office Gary Pinkerton says he leaves no room for corrupt police in Smith County.

“I've actually arrested officers who work for me when I saw they violated the law. And if we see something happen and we don't act on it we’re just as bad as they are," he said.

The panel advised that if you get stopped and have a concealed weapon in your car, let the officer know immediately.

Former Precinct 1 Constable, Bobby Garmon, said, "Make it as simple as possible. When it's nighttime, turn the lights on inside your car so [the officer] can see. Let down your back window. These are things that will help make this traffic stop a little bit more easy."

Moderator Hampton asked, "If I'm asked to exit my car and I'm told 'I smell an odor please step out the car,' do I have a right to refuse that?"

Conley said, "If it's an odor of marijuana so to say, you don't, because that's a prerequisite. If we smell marijuana, we think there is illegal contraband in that vehicle so we can ask you to step out that vehicle to try and locate that contraband."