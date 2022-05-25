The East Texas community reacts to the tragedy in Uvalde

People shared thoughts, feelings, concerns and more in regards to the recent events.

TYLER, Texas — The recent tragedy in Uvalde hit many close to home. In East Texas, it weighed heavy on a lot of minds knowing that such an event happened in their very own state.

CBS 19's Bryce Brauneisen went to Bergfeld Park in Tyler with a sign reading "Sending Love to Uvalde." He sat down and invited anyone who was willing to share their feelings on an emotional topic or provide support to the Uvalde community by signing the poster.

Sarah Jones was one who felt deeply hurt by the tragedy.

"I feel so very hurt," Jones said. "It affected me a lot more than I thought because I've lost two children of my own."

Many who have children in school also voiced their concerns about sending their loved ones to a place that may not feel very safe. For those currently still attending school, it made them immediately think of what needs to change in order to create safety for kids.

"You just never know anymore what's going to happen to your school. So, now you have to just hope every single day that nobody comes and does anything awful to your school," said Wyatt Lawson, a current student in Tyler.

Helena Ragsdale currently has a child in school, as well as one who recently graduated. Seeing an event like this unfold made her even more emotional, knowing that it could happen anywhere.

"Maybe somewhere along the way we can stop and change this," Ragsdale said. "They're just babies, they didn't deserve this. The teachers didn't deserve this either."

The most disturbing part for Ragsdale and many others: the fact that it happened so close to home.