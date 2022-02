The airport is estimated to get $1.13 million as part of a “General Operations Relief Funds” grant, while it will receive $23,268 through a “Concession Relief Funds”

LONGVIEW, Texas — The East Texas Regional Airport is set to receive more than $1.1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Gregg County commissioners recently accepted the funding, which was distributed under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The airport is estimated to get $1.13 million as part of a “General Operations Relief Funds” grant, while it will receive $23,268 through a “Concession Relief Funds” grant.