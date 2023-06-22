Homeless shelters see an increase in demand due to power outages, excessive heat

The increase of people have caused a demand for supplies such as non-perishable foods and hygiene items at shelters.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — With thousands of East Texans still without power, many have gone to homeless shelters to stay cool.

Some local shelters, like Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview and the Salvation Army of Tyler, have seen more people than usually come into their shelters since last Thursday night's storms.

"It's been elevated everywhere the past couple of weeks," said executive director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Brain Livingston."We've had extra folks at the men's shelter this week and the needs are greater than what we can handle right now, so we're doing our best."

The increase in daily needs has also caused an increase in the demand for supplies in both shelters.

"Our social services are giving out food, we're giving out fans and we're helping to assist more people than we normally do on a day-in and day-out basis," said director of development for the Salvation Army of Tyler Greg Manson.

The number one necessity both shelters are currently in need of right now is water.

"We've seen more people coming in to fill up their jigs and bottles with water to stay hydrated," said social services manager for the Salvation Army of Tyler, Trevesia Chevis.

In Hiway 80, the director said they're serving nearly 100 people daily, making supplies run out fast.

"The water is going by quickly," Livingston said. "We're seeing about 100 individuals a day at the day center, so water will probably be our biggest need over the next several weeks."

Both shelters currently need other supplies such as non-perishable goods and hygiene items, to ensure they have enough for the weeks ahead.

"We're in need of food, water and monetary donations," Chevis said. "We just want to thank the community for all they do to help us."

The community's spirit of giving keeps our local shelters afloat to help better serve those in need.

"God just continues to bless us," Livingston said. "He uses this incredibly generous community to do so, and we're super grateful for the people of Longview, Tyler, and East Texas. Whether it's food donations, clothing, water, or finances, they keep us afloat."

Supplies can be dropped off at either shelter's location Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is located at West Marshall Avenue in Longview.