Elvis Presley's archived wardrobe featured in a new exhibit at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new exhibit called Elvis: Dressed to Rock, featuring more than 100 pieces from Elvis Presley’s archived collection of stage wear, will open Saturday, May 7 at Graceland.

Elvis had a wardrobe like no other. In a press release, Graceland announced that the limited-time exhibit will include a 21-foot floor to ceiling display of Elvis’ “iconic” costumes.

Some of the pieces included in the Elvis: Dressed to Rock Exhibit include the Aloha from Hawaii, which Elvis wore for the first ever satellite concert and the Aztec Sun, which was the las jumpsuit Elvis wore on stage.

The first 1,000 people to purchase tickets for May 7 48 hours in advance and directly through Graceland will have the chance to win an Elvis record as part of Graceland’s 45 Record Giveaway.

The 45 Record giveaway is a year -long celebration that honors Elvis 45 years after his death.

Graceland said that remaining records will be handed out by a first come first served basis for visitors who purchase tickets in person.

Admission to the exhibit is included when visitors purchase Graceland tickets.