GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be offering free admission to first responders as part of the park’s inaugural First Responders Week. This includes access to all of the park’s attractions.

RELATED: TASHARA TRAVELS: Dive into 'Epic Waters'

First Responders Week will be from July 29 to August 4.

The waterpark will host its First Responders Cup, a series of classic picnic games that will pit teams of first responders against each other in a friendly competition on Sat., Aug. 3.

Competitions will include:

yard pong

water balloon toss

pedometer challenges

lip-synch battle

beach ball relay

The registration for the competition is free of charge.

The First Responders Cup registration deadline is August 2. To learn more, contact Robert Cairy at rcairy@epicwatersgp.com.

RELATED: Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark offering free admission to Texas teachers

The waterpark is located at 2970 Epic Place in Grand Prairie.