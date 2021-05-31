Free meals for students during the summer

The East Texas Food Bank is providing children younger than 18 free breakfast and lunch.

TYLER, Texas — School’s out for the summer and there’s a meal gap when the school year ends and students lose access to free and reduced-price meal programs they depend on for nourishment. Starting June 1, the East Texas Food Bank aims to fill that gap with their summer food program.

To participate, families just need to show up. There is no need to register and no proof of age or income is required. Due to continued COVID-19 precautions, parents or guardians may also pick up meals without their children to eat off-site if they provide proof of school enrollment (report card, enrollment form or a note from school).

The food bank’s CEO Dennis Cullinane said, “The East Texas Food Bank’s summer food program is one of the most important child hunger programs in our community, especially as we are still seeing an increased need for assistance due to the pandemic.”

For a full list of sites, meals offered and service times, head over to easttexasfoodbank.org/summerfood.