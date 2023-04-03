PAIN TO PROVISION: Tyler beauty supply store owner shares personal struggle with lupus

Through the years, the beauty market has expanded its selection of hair products based on hair types, but it has not focused on those suffering from hair loss.

TYLER, Texas — Walking into a beauty supply store can sometimes be a challenge for someone trying to find the right hair products.

Women like Tara Cooper, the owner of 'It's Bout Time Beauty,' knows the struggles firsthand.

"So many people hide that they have hair loss and it really messes with your image," Cooper said. "At first, I would not share with no one that I was suffering. You couldn't walk into the store and say, 'hey, I have this illness,' without being looked at oddly."

Cooper began to experience hair loss when she was 32.

"It started as a small dime-size and I just figured, OK, it was from some of the products that I used, so I started really paying attention and as days, weeks, and months went on, I noticed the spots starting growing," Cooper said.

In 2000, doctors discovered Cooper had lupus.

"I started experiencing headaches, sensitivity to sunlight and hair loss," Cooper said. "One of the doctors told me I wouldn't live to see 50, and told my family and me to get my things in order because I wouldn't see 2005."

Instead of letting the illness take over, she used it as an opportunity to help others struggling with the disease.

"I said nope, I'm not going to let this take me out," Cooper said. "I started doing more research in ways that I can conquer this."

Before Cooper opened her own beauty supply business, she drove to Dallas weekly to find the right products best suited for her hair. It was on a road trip she realized it was time to open her own beauty supply store.

"I told my husband I had this feeling like God was leading me down another path," Cooper said. "On my way back from Dallas that evening, I said there's got to be a better way and it was like a light bulb popped up, like, open a beauty supply store."

Cooper's idea would come to fruition in August 2019, when she and her husband opened It's Bout Time Beauty. Her store became a safe haven for women suffering from hair loss.

"One of the reasons we opened the store was because it was so hard for people still suffering from hair loss to find someone who understood what they were going through," Cooper said. "When it comes to needing a wig or covering their hair loss area, they always leave out of here with a boost of confidence it makes me feel good because I feel like I'm giving back to society in a very positive way."