Community unites for 4th annual Homeless Resource Day after year of absence

LONGVIEW, Texas — For the fourth year overall, the City of Longview returned to some normalcy and hosted its annual Homeless Resource Day after canceling last year's event due to the lack of a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community hosts this yearly event which is a collaborative effort from the city of Longview along with numerous non-profit organizations to help meet the needs of the homeless by providing them with proper resources and tools to succeed in life and eventually get off the streets.

"The idea started with a task force back in 2017," said City of Longview Director of Community Services, Laura Hill. "They asked if we could get all the services required to help the homeless at one centralized location, like a one-stop shop, then we all could truly help those in need and be much more effective."

Today, more than 50 agencies were on sight at the Longview Exhibit Center providing services for the needy, including the Children Defense Fund of Texas/East Texas.

Hill explained, "although we are still counting, approximately 250 people came through to get assistance today. It wasn't as busy as previous years due to the pandemic, but we plan to keep going and we will be back next year."