East Texas Food Bank provides free food to storm victims in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank has stepped in to help people who continue to not have power due to the storms that struck portions of East Texas last week.

According to SWEPCO, over 2,000 residents in Gladewater are without power. The power outage has lead many people to throw away perishable goods stored in their refrigerators.

"If you think about how much groceries are in the store right now and having to throw away everything in your refrigerator, that's a lot to put on someone," said communications and marketing director for the East Texas Food Bank Rebecca Berkley. "We're so glad that we're able to be a small part of that and hand out food to people who really need it."

A few things that make the East Texas community more resilient is the volunteers that step in to help in time of crisis.

"Some of the volunteers are actually victims themselves of the storm," Berley said. "They've had no power since last week and yet (they) come out here to volunteer."

One of those volunteers is Raymond Young, who says he feels blessed to lend a helping hand to fellow neighbors.

"I love being able to do this," Young said. "I see quite a few of them coming through the line and I get to say hi and help them out too."

No matter the damage that remains in the aftermath of a storm, one thing that will never break is the community's spirit of giving.

"They're doing wonderful things out here," Marisa Acton said. "The fact that they can stand out here in the heat and help us is a wonderful thing and a big blessing to a lot of families."