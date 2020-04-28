TYLER, Texas — East Texas Giving Day is going on as scheduled on Tuesday.

The day before East Texas Giving Day officially kicks off, Kyle Penney, President of the East Texas Communities Foundation, says they are already seeing a rise in donations from last year.

"Because of our current situation, we opened up about three weeks early," said Penney. "And we're currently over 300,000 in contributions so it's fantastic. I really got high hopes for tomorrow."

There are 195 organizations participating in this year's giving day. Penney says about 40 of them are participating for the first time.

"A lot of them, you know, recognize that this is kind of one of the only fundraising campaigns that's taking place this spring," Penney said. "So many other normal fundraising activities for nonprofits have had to be canceled just because of the social distancing and then the community mitigation efforts."

This year, the foundation has implemented a way for people to donate to all of the charities at one time.

"One of the things we've added this year is a community fund," said Penney. "And any donation to the community fund gets divided up equally among all participating charities. So if you're not sure exactly what charities support, you can give a gift and it'll be spread across the 195. So that's a great way to show your love across the entire region."

Donations will be accepted until midnight Tuesday night. You can find more information on the East Texas Giving Day website, which can be found by following this link.