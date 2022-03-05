ETX nonprofits continue to serve in spite of inflation

The show must go on for East Texas Cares Resource Center and the Mentoring Alliance in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — As inflation tugs on East Texans pockets, nonprofits still have people to serve.

East Texas Cares Resource Center Executive Director Dr. Jeanette Calhoun said it's tough keeping the organization's food bank doors open when inflation and shortages would rather seal them shut.

“I think the biggest problem has been poultry, you know, not poultry, but protein, having the protein,” Calhoun said.

In a time when it's needed the most, East Texas Cares Resource Center branches out for support themselves with grant funding and volunteers.

“No one knocks on our door or rings our bell and goes away empty handed,” Calhoun said.

Meat has been scarce in the grocery stores as well. Calhoun said this trickles down to East Texas Cares' food bank and the people who rely on the nonprofit.

Kids in 20 East Texas schools rely on the Mentoring Alliance. Anne Ferguson, vice president of program development, said they’re eager to serve as much as their resources allow.

"Really, truly, the bulk of our expense is rooted in our staff," Ferguson said.

Finding enough hires is one hurdle. Paying competitive wages is another and now they face soaring gas prices.

"We have five area directors here and Tyler who oversee four or five after school sites each and so they drive around quite a bit every single day trying to go to the different sites," Ferguson explained.

To compensate, their board of directors increased funding so staff could get around without draining their pockets.