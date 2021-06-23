ETX Symphony Orchestra announces new executive director

“We are truly excited to welcome Robin as our new executive director,” said Laura Hyde, 2019-2021 ETSO board chairperson.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra recently announced Robin Hampton will be the organization’s new executive director.

Hampton brings with her more than 25 years of leadership experience in nonprofit arts management, performing arts and cultural institutions, with a particular passion for music education and community engagement.

“We are truly excited to welcome Robin as our new executive director,” said Laura Hyde, 2019-2021 ETSO board chairperson. “She possesses a unique range of executive leadership and strategic expertise paired with a love for the community and passion for bringing symphonic music to East Texas.”

