Weekly event in Tyler provides food, showers, more for those in need

'Hunger for Love' gives back to community every Saturday.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from Sept. 2018.

People gathered under a bridge Saturday morning on East Valentine Street in Tyler for a warm meal, time of worship, showers and more.

Every Saturday, the nonprofit group Hunger for Love, along with local volunteers and church representatives, serve those who are homeless and anyone else in the community who is in need, said Heidi Eslicker with Hunger for Love.

Hunger for Love began about 11 years ago with three teenage boys, including Eslicker’s son. The organization has been “such a blessing” to those it helps and those who volunteer, she said.