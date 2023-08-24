The Texas Department of State Health Services says 16 kids have died in hot cars nationwide. Three of those deaths were in Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Errands are much easier to accomplish without kids in tow, but that five-minute errand can turn deadly.

One Port Arthur firefighter knows the dangers of hot cars and kids firsthand.

After more than four decades of fighting fires, Port Arthur Fire Chief, Greg Benson says one scene sticks in his mind, a 9-month-old baby trapped inside a hot car.

"The infant just began to have heat exhaustion and then went into heat stroke. The parents actually came out of the store but we didn't know where the parents were or anything. So the focus is there's a child in here and we could tell that the child had a medical issue," said Benson.

Firefighters say cars trap heat inside making the inside unbearable and down right deadly.

"So, a car can easily get from 15 to 20 degrees hotter inside than the temperatures outside," he said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 16 kids have died in hot cars nationwide. Three of those deaths were in Texas.

Firefighters say call 911 if you see a child trapped in a car.

They also want you to remember not to leave vulnerable people like disabled and elderly folks in hot cars too.

