Family of victim in San Jose shooting plea for stricter gun control

Hector Garza lost his nephew in the shooting. He said, "Today, my heart hurts for my family- for all of us because of what we're grieving through- what happened to our nephew."



His family is begging for stricter gun control.



"Something so far across the nation has hit home; has hit just our little small community Tyler, Texas. You know, there's no place to hide anymore. It's gonna hit us. It's just a matter of who and where," he said.



Texas Gun Sense Board President Jon Brandt shared his frustration.



He said, "It's easy to forget these because it happens all the time."



It happens an average of more than once a day in the U.S. according to the gun violence archive. Also in the U.S., civilians own about 393 million guns. That's about 60 million more guns than there are people in this country.