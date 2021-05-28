Family of victim in San Jose shooting plea for stricter gun control

TYLER, Texas — Following the tragic shooting in San Jose that claimed nine lives, grieving family members and activists are yearning for change.
Hector Garza lost his nephew in the shooting. He said, "Today, my heart hurts for my family- for all of us because of what we're grieving through- what happened to our nephew."
His family is begging for stricter gun control.
"Something so far across the nation has hit home; has hit just our little small community Tyler, Texas. You know, there's no place to hide anymore. It's gonna hit us. It's just a matter of who and where," he said.
Texas Gun Sense Board President Jon Brandt shared his frustration.
He said, "It's easy to forget these because it happens all the time."
It happens an average of more than once a day in the U.S. according to the gun violence archive. Also in the U.S., civilians own about 393 million guns. That's about 60 million more guns than there are people in this country.
"It begs the question, why? And we know why," Brandt said. "It's actually quite clear, when you look at the data, which is something that Texas Gun Sense does, is that access to firearms is too easy in this country."
To put an end to gun violence, Brandt and other gun control activists suggest residents get involved in the political process and legislators prioritize universal background checks.
He said, "Gun Violence has solutions, and we just need the will to implement them... We've gone through these these big policy or deals and we've eventually won, it's a matter of keeping up the pressure, not getting frustrated to the point of giving up and continuing the fight."