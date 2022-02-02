Fire at Longview medical facility caused by 'backup batteries,' official says

May said a large cabinet in the building contained about 10 “car-sized batteries,” and it was unclear what caused them to fail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fire Tuesday at Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital in Longview is believed to have been caused by “emergency backup batteries” stored in the building, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May.

May said police responded to a call at 4:45 a.m. reporting that a burglar alarm had signaled a window breakage at hospital at 725 N Fourth St. When officers, arrived they found the building on fire.

