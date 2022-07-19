Firefighters combat excessive heat temperatures while battling fires

Longview Fire Department invested in Wildland firefighting gear as a lighter solution for warmer weather.

LONGVIEW, N.C. — When temperatures go up, residents often stay indoors, but first responders have no choice but to endure the sweltering heat.

Longview Fire Department is committed to finding ways firefighters can stay safe while suiting up in the hot weather.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, said staying hydrating is the primary goal.

"We encourage our firefighters to drink a lot of water," May said. "Staying hydrated is going to be the key to their health and safety on the fire grounds."

Even so, the protective equipment such as bunker gears, air packs, and helmets can add up to roughly 45 pounds of additional weight, according to May.

A few years ago, Longview Fire Department invested in a lighter solution.

"Wildland Firefighting gear is a little lighter weight, but still has the fire protection," May said.

Longview Fire Marshall said the lighter gear is great in comparison to the heavy bunker gear for battling grassfires.

May said rehabilitation while on the fire grounds, is just as important as hydration and lighter gear.

He said firefighters are able to go in and out of the fire, dress down to cool down if needed, hydrate, and rotate crews.

"We rotate our crews a little bit more during this time of year," May said.

May said the department has seen an increase in calls during this drier summer. Not only in their community, but in neighboring communities and across the state.

He said four firefighters with the department were deployed to Palo Pinto County to help combat the wildfires. They'll be there for two weeks.

Right now, Gregg County is under a burn ban. May said barbequing, throwing cigarettes out the window, or any type of outdoor burning is "really discouraged."

May encourages residents to look out for their neighbors during this "extreme fire danger" and to make sure to have smoke detectors in homes.