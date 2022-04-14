Free bulky item collection in Tyler set for May 2

Bulky items should be placed on the curb of homes by 7 am on May 2, and no sooner than 5 pm on April 29.

The City of Tyler residents can participate in the week-long free bulky item collection from May 2 through May 6.

Partnered with Keep Tyler Beautiful, the City is sponsoring a free bulky item collection week for residential customers in the City of Tyler. Bulky items should be placed on the curb of homes by 7 am on May 2, and no sooner than 5 pm on April 29.

The City asks for residents to not place more bulky items on their curbs after their items have been collected. Any additional items added to residents' curbs will be charged a special pickup fee.

The bulky items that can be picked up at no charge include:

Furniture

Appliances

Carpet

Fence material

Old toys

Other large items that typically require a special fee

Paint - after it has been dried out with kitty litter or oil dry

Liquid waste; tires; limbs; brush; tree stumps; or construction material will not be picked up during the week-long event.

Residents do not need to call the Solid Waste Office when bulky items are placed at their curb, but their items may be collected on a different day from regular garbage collection. If bulky items haven't been collected by May 9, residents are asked to call the Solid Waste Office to place a work order.

There are certain residential customers that cannot participate, including multi-family home communities and businesses. Those that cannot participate and have bulky items can call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a pickup; or some of the items can be collected at the City of Tyler Recycling Center for a fee.