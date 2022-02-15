East Texas Council of Governments funds digital tool for business developers

This digital tool with be beneficial for businesses, real estate developers and site selectors to find the best local properties.

TEXAS, USA — The East Texas Council of Governments recently began funding the incorporation of a free-to-use software that can help businesses, real estate developers and site selectors find the best local properties for their needs.

ETCOG officials are helping cities pay for access to ZoomProspector, an online program that can cut down the time it takes to research new sites for development. The program collects data on demographics, available properties, talent pools, income statistics and more to paint a picture of the area’s economic opportunities.

Chuck Vanderbuilt, ETCOG’s community and economic development manager, hopes the program will attract locals and outside business developers toward doing business in East Texas.