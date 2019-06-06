TYLER, Texas —

Fresh 15 hosted their annual 6th annual charity presentation at the Tyler Fresh on Thursday. All funds earned from the 2019 Fresh 15 in March were donated to local charities.

2019 Fresh 15 Charity Partners:

Bethesda Health Clinic

Breckenridge Village of Tyler

Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County

Children's Village

Christian Women's Job Corps

East Texas Autism Network

For the Silent

Heartlite Ministries

PATH of Tyler

Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas

SPCA of East Texas Adoption Center

The Mentoring Alliance

The Salvation Army

Therapet

Tyler Fire department

Tyler Police Department

Fresh 15 donations

kytx

A total of $140,000 was donated back to the community.

"As we try to highlight where we live, we're also trying to give back to all the people who are doing unbelievable things to make it such a special place," Trent Brookshire, Brookshire's Chief Operating Officer, said.

Equal donations were given to the Tyler Police and Fire Department.

At the presentation the Tyler police department unveiled their new black and blue special event uniforms to the community.

“We reach out and we say hey look what do you need,” Ashley Endicott, a research for Fresh 15, said at the presentation. “That's something they came back and said hey we would really like to have special event uniforms for our officers to help them and protect them.

Tyler Police Department reveals new special event uniforms

kytx

“Anything that we're going to be out in the heat for a long period of time, we're going to be wearing this uniform which is more breathable higher visibility,” Don Martin of Tyler police said.

The Tyler Fire Department chose to use their funds to purchase an inflatable fire safety house.

New Tyler Fire Department Safety House

kytx

The fire safety house will be brought to different community events so children can walk through it and learn more about fire safety.

“In case of a fire this is what you do,” Endicott said. “If there is a fire in the kitchen. If there is a fire in the bedroom. How to evacuate. Just so if these children, if something happens you are more prepared in the event of a fire."

The 2020 Fresh 15 Race will be held on March 7, 2020. Registration is already open to the public.