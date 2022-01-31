Longview men complete challenge of running 1,543 streets in city

After 2 years, friends mark the conclusion of a running goal set in the beginning of the pandemic.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When the pandemic hit in 2020, Longview residents and runners Gary Ford and Dave Huber decided to tackle a personal challenge: to run every street in the Longview city limits.

Now — 1,543 streets and 1,617 miles later — the duo have completed their goal. They finished the challenge Saturday, celebrating the accomplishment just in time for Ford’s 43rd birthday the next day.

“It feels good,” Ford said.