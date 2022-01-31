Longview men complete challenge of running 1,543 streets in city

LONGVIEW, Texas — When the pandemic hit in 2020, Longview residents and runners Gary Ford and Dave Huber decided to tackle a personal challenge: to run every street in the Longview city limits.
Now — 1,543 streets and 1,617 miles later — the duo have completed their goal. They finished the challenge Saturday, celebrating the accomplishment just in time for Ford’s 43rd birthday the next day.
“It feels good,” Ford said.
A little more than two years ago, Huber realized he’d grown tired of running the same routes every day. Huber, who is as an engineer at Komatsu, lives near LeTourneau University and said his typical route consisted of running Loop 281.