Shelters provide resources to the homeless community as temperatures soar

The Gateway to Hope and the Salvation Army in Tyler is adding extra resources and supplies to ensure they meet the demand for anyone who steps into their facility.

TYLER, Texas — While some may have the luxury of going inside their homes to stay cool. Our homeless neighbors don't have that luxury and have to search for other resources to find shelter.

Those without a home or a place to go are more at risk of the heat-like illness as temperatures rises.

"We're talking about life or death, we really are and I wouldn't want anyone with the fear of being judged to keep them from using our services," said Walter Merop, Manager of Gateway to Hope.

Merop said that within the past few weeks, they've seen an increase in need of their services double as people seek ways to stay cool.

"We've doubled already in the first two weeks of these temperatures getting up there and we expect to climb. We're prepared for it to climb," Merop said.

"We're making sure not only the homeless but anyone who comes through our door is able to get water and at least get some A/C here at our day center," Merop said.

Both organizations will provide food and clothing to anyone in need. The Salvation Army also has 200 beds to offer to anyone who needs a place to stay.

"We just encourage anyone that needs shelter or food, fans, anything that we can do to help with the community, come by you can give us a call we're here to help," said Trevesia Chevis, Social Services Manager for the Salvation Army.

Another pressing issue is inflation, as the cost of food goes up, both organizations are hopeful the community support will still be there.

"The community is really good about making sure that they do donate, you know, so we're very proud of our community," Chevis said. "When we reach out they make sure that they meet our needs, so that's what we're expecting this time."